Flippers Tavern

Come on in and enjoy! Lubbock's only Pinball, brat and beer oasis.

1406 Ave Q

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic and Pepper Jack$5.00
Tilted Ruben$15.00
Toasted rye stacked with peppered pastrami, corned beef, grilled sauerkraut, swiss cheese, house Russian dressing, & a Jackson Brothers German sausage
Green Chile Dog$5.00
The Streetz$11.00
Vegan chipotle sausage, house vegan créma, griddled corn, Valentina hot sauce, Taki dust, cilantro, tajin, & lime
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Sourpuss$11.00
Your choice of dog-Topped with grilled sauerkraut, a pickle spear, crushed salt & vinegar chips, & queso fresco
Jackson Bro. German Sausage$5.00
Vegan Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, black beans, vegan chipotle, vegan cheese blend, grilled pineapples, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mango chutney, & cilantro
All Beef Hot Dog$3.75
Vegan Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
Location

1406 Ave Q

Lubbock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

