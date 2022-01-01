Go
Popular Items

Striper FIsh Basket$11.99
A flaky fresh water white fish lightly breaded served with a lemon wedge & tarter sauce
The Stella Moo$12.99
Voted number 1 in Elkhart County! An awesome all beef patty topped with smoked brisket, bacon, onion straws, pepper-jack cheese and a sweet BBQ on a toasted brioche bun!
The Hangover$11.99
An awesome all beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, velveeta cheese, fries & a fried egg on our toasted signature potato bun!
The Stella Moo$12.99
Voted number 1 in Elkhart County! An awesome all beef patty topped with smoked brisket, bacon, onion straws, pepper-jack cheese and a sweet BBQ on a toasted brioche bun!
Large Bacon Cheddar Dip$7.99
Applewood smoked bacon, creamy cheddar cheese blended to delicious perfection! Served warm with Cow Chips
Hunka Hunka$11.99
An awesome all beef patty topped with peanut butter, jalapeno jelly, pepperjack cheese and smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel bun!
Merica$8.99
An awesome all beef patty on a potato bun!
Merica$8.99
An awesome all beef patty on a potato bun!
Hunka Hunka$11.99
An awesome all beef patty topped with peanut butter, jalapeno jelly, pepperjack cheese and smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel bun!
Horse Pickles$6.99
Gramma Wa Wa's sliced pickles with a little sweet and a little heat for some kick! Hand breaded and deep fried with a zippin dippin sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

