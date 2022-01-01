Flippin Cow
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
1 Review
$$
51330 State Rd 19
Elkhart, IN 46514
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
51330 State Rd 19, Elkhart IN 46514
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
My Dad's Place
Come on in and enjoy!
Chubby Trout
Come in and enjoy!
Smokin Fatty's
Come in and enjoy!
Fat Cam's at Garver Lake
Come in and enjoy!