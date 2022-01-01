Flip The Bird - CAFE
A Fried Chicken Joint!
100 Cummings Ctr 107P
Popular Items
Location
100 Cummings Ctr 107P
Beverly MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!
Cafe Services
Come in and enjoy!
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
Come in and enjoy!
Marino's Cafe - Breakroom
Marino's Cafe "The Breakroom" is located at suite 151 J in the 100 Building at the Cummings Center. We serve breakfast, pastries, coffee + espresso, sandwiches and soups~ We can't wait to see you!