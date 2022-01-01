Go
Flip The Bird - CAFE

A Fried Chicken Joint!

100 Cummings Ctr 107P

No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE NASHVILLE HOT$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
'YA BASIC!'$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
THE O.G.$8.00
Where it all began!
Our classic fried chicken sandwich w/ homemade buttermilk ranch and half sour pickles.
ANGRY FRIES
angry dusted fries topped with in-house smoked pulled pork, bayou sauce, bbq, & chives.
THE ANGRY BIRD$9.00
Nashville dipped & angry dusted fried chicken topped w/ homemade slaw, pickled chili peppers, and bayou sauce.
HALF & HALF$3.50
a mix of our homemade lemonade + sweet tea!
THE P.C.H.$11.00
Fried chicken w/ avocado mash, nitrate free bacon, tomato, and crunchy apple fennel slaw.
COFFEE
Mill City Roasting Company
FRIES$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
THE HEALTHY HILLBILLY$7.50
Southern Chopped Iceberg Salad, topped w/ fresh avocado, chopped chives, pickled red cabbage, our homemade hillbilly caviar & crunchy Fritos!
Ranch Dressing served on side.
Location

100 Cummings Ctr 107P

Beverly MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
