Located in Chicago’s South Loop Neighborhood, Flo & Santos is a warm 130 seat exposed brick and red-boothed pub and eatery, with an outside beer garden. Featuring “Tavern Style” Pizza and Polish classics, such as pierogies, kielbasa, potato pancakes, along with tasty appetizers like pork wings. We’re open every day for business at 11:30 a.m. Family friendly and a bit more “social” after 8pm-ish. There is no bad seat in the house when it comes to watching all of your favorite sporting events. Sit back and enjoy events on eight flat screens and a huge big screen behind the bar​ or enjoy a beverage on the patio.



PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1310 S Wabash Ave • $$