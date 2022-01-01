Go
Flo & Santos

Located in Chicago’s South Loop Neighborhood, Flo & Santos is a warm 130 seat exposed brick and red-boothed pub and eatery, with an outside beer garden. Featuring “Tavern Style” Pizza and Polish classics, such as pierogies, kielbasa, potato pancakes, along with tasty appetizers like pork wings. We’re open every day for business at 11:30 a.m. Family friendly and a bit more “social” after 8pm-ish. There is no bad seat in the house when it comes to watching all of your favorite sporting events. Sit back and enjoy events on eight flat screens and a huge big screen behind the bar​ or enjoy a beverage on the patio.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1310 S Wabash Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)

Popular Items

Pierogi Sampler$11.00
Cheddar Waffle Fries$10.00
8" Pizza$9.50
12" Cheese Pizza$14.25
Angus Steakburger$16.00
Waffle Fries$6.00
Chicken Wings 10 pc$14.50
14" Cheese Pizza$17.50
16" Cheese Pizza$19.50
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1310 S Wabash Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
