Float On

We sell Gourmet ice cream floats, edible cookie dough, loaded fries and more. We are a one stop shop on your way to the beach with lots of local consignment product for sale as well

101 North Beach • $$

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
High Chairs
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
