Cody’s Gastro Garage - Garden City

Founded in 2017 as part of the Water’s Edge Resort, Cody’s Gastro Garage has become the favorite restaurant for locals and visitors to Bear Lake! Named after Cody, our owner’s charismatic son, we’ve combined uniquely themed restaurants with delicious menus.

Our family friendly restaurants are the perfect spot for a quick meal between outdoor activities, an enjoyable breakfast or a healthy dinner. We have two locations – Garden City at the Water’s Edge Resort and Paris Idaho, across from the Tabernacle.

