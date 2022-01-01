Go
Toast

Flock to the Wok

Come in and enjoy!

37 Whitaker Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wok Fried Rice$14.95
Pork Dumplings$8.25
Sesame Chicken$15.95
Lo Mein$14.95
General Tso Chicken$15.95
Chicken Spring Rolls$8.95
Drunken Noodles$15.95
Mongolian Beef$16.95
Pan Seared Dumplings$7.95
Veggie Spring Rolls$6.95
See full menu

Location

37 Whitaker Street

Savannah GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

B & D Burgers Congress

No reviews yet

Bring on the good times at B&D Burgers!
Since 2001, B&D Burgers has been known for its premium burgers, beer, and service. By only serving top quality, American food and focusing on providing excellent service, B&D Burgers has quickly become a Savannah must for locals and tourist alike. From our famous burgers and alligator sliders, to our delicious fried chicken and salads, B&D Burgers has something totally unique and mouth watering for everyone at the table. Each of our four locations offer its patrons lots of big screen TV’s and a full bar creating the perfect atmosphere for your next get together, big or small. Whether it’s a nice family dinner, a place to watch the big game, or even happy hour drinks, B&D Burgers is never a bad choice. See you soon!

B. Matthew's Eatery

No reviews yet

B. Matthew’s Eatery is a one-of-a-kind bistro serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch in Savannah’s Historic District.
What started out as a casual deli and bakery has evolved into a full-service eatery with menus that feature a variety of traditional and New American-style dishes. We use fresh, seasonal, high-quality ingredients and source locally when possible.

Treylor Park

No reviews yet

Home Is Where You Park It!

THE WAREHOUSE BAR & GRILLE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston