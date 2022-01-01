Go
Flock Shop - Spartanburg

Hot Chicken ★ Cold Beer ★ Cool Cocktails

970 South Pine Street

Popular Items

Freebird$11.00
Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun with B&B pickles. Served with krinkle cut fries
Quarter White$11.50
1/4 chicken (breast & wing) dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat
Kids Tender 2$6.50
Two jumbo tenders fried crispy or grilled
Korean Fried$12.00
Korean bbq, crunchy garlic, toasted sesame, simple slaw, cilantro
2oz Ranch$0.25
2 Flockin' Tenders$11.00
Two jumbo tenders, dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level
Chop Shop Salad$10.00
Add a Tender$2.00
Down South$13.00
Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun, with house made pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, smoked bacon, B&B pickles and Alabama white sauce. Served with krinkle cut fries
3 Flockin' Tenders$12.50
Three jumbo chicken tenders, dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level
Location

970 South Pine Street

Spartanburg SC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
