Floga Bistro

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

826 E Baltimore Pike • $$

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Homemade Mozzarella Fritti (6)$10.00
Bistro Fries$6.00
Small 12 Cheese Pizza$11.00
Famous Burger$14.00
Chicken Wings (10)$13.00
Chicken Milanese Panini$11.00
Full Pollo a la Parmigiano$18.00
Large 16 Cheese Pizza$13.50
Floga$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

826 E Baltimore Pike

Kennett Square PA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
