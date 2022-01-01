Flood's Bar & Grille
CARRYOUT: Check your order before you leave | No refund/ exchange
DINE-IN: Place order w/ your server | All grilled food takes at LEAST 45 Min | Expect at least 1 hour wait time on weekends and Holidays | Limited to 2 hour seating | We don't accept return drinks, but are happy to improve your drink | Special request drinks are FINAL | checks can only be split twice|Two drink min/ hr per table | When occupying a table must order from the server | $10 CC min | 20% gratuity on ALL CHECKS | No refunds/exchanges.ALL TABS are secured with a credit card or paid in full after 10pm or $100 tab at anytime| Tables reservations are held til 9pm
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
731 St Antoine • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
731 St Antoine
Detroit MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Highlands & High Bar
Located on the 71st floor of Detroit’s most iconic landmark, The GMRENCEN, Highlands boldly reimagines “top of the tower” dining with a multi-concept culinary destination that invites diners and socializers to live it up daily for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable dining experience, a quick drink and bite, or you’re celebrating something special, we look forward to having you.
MIX Bricktown (M!X)
Welcome to M!X, located in Bricktown, an energetic area of Downtown Detroit. M!X is a diverse, interactive venue to Drink, DIne & Dance.
The Big Salad
Come in and enjoy!
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Come in and enjoy!