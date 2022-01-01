Go
Toast

Flood's Bar & Grille

CARRYOUT: Check your order before you leave | No refund/ exchange
DINE-IN: Place order w/ your server | All grilled food takes at LEAST 45 Min | Expect at least 1 hour wait time on weekends and Holidays | Limited to 2 hour seating | We don't accept return drinks, but are happy to improve your drink | Special request drinks are FINAL | checks can only be split twice|Two drink min/ hr per table | When occupying a table must order from the server | $10 CC min | 20% gratuity on ALL CHECKS | No refunds/exchanges.ALL TABS are secured with a credit card or paid in full after 10pm or $100 tab at anytime| Tables reservations are held til 9pm

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

731 St Antoine • $$

Avg 4.8 (1421 reviews)

Popular Items

catfish dinner$20.00
8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.
mac and chees$7.00
yam$6.00
turkey chops$20.00
Crispy turkey chop with two sides. +$1 for Mac.
shrimp dinner$22.00
Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.
combo:wing and catfish$20.00
3 crispy whole wings and 4 four crispy catfish tenders, served with tartar sauce & ranch. Includes 2 sides. +$1 for Mac.
wing dinner$20.00
Five crispy fried whole wings served Ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac
cornbread (each)$3.00
combo:wing and shrimp$20.00
3 crispy whole wings and 3 fried shrimp, served with ranch & cocktail sauce. +$1 for Mac.
greens$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

731 St Antoine

Detroit MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Highlands & High Bar

No reviews yet

Located on the 71st floor of Detroit’s most iconic landmark, The GMRENCEN, Highlands boldly reimagines “top of the tower” dining with a multi-concept culinary destination that invites diners and socializers to live it up daily for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable dining experience, a quick drink and bite, or you’re celebrating something special, we look forward to having you.

MIX Bricktown (M!X)

No reviews yet

Welcome to M!X, located in Bricktown, an energetic area of Downtown Detroit. M!X is a diverse, interactive venue to Drink, DIne & Dance.

The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston