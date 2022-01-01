Go
Flora + Fauna

Coffee Roaster & Cafe!

747 Douglas Avenue

F+F Burger$14.00
Black Hawk Farm beef patty*, cheddar, pickled red onion, mixed greens F+F sauce** on a bun with a side of roasted potatoes
**contains nuts
Fauna Breakfast$12.00
scrambled egg, 1 slice bacon, 1 sausage, roasted potatoes, grilled tomato + sourdough toast
Lavender Latte
8, 12 or 16 oz espresso with creamy milk + housemade lavender syrup
Grilled Chicken$14.00
chicken, provolone, avocado, F+F sauce**, arugula on sourdough with a side of roasted potatoes
**contains nuts
Crispy Chickpea Caesar$10.00
romaine, crispy chickpeas, parmesan, caesar dressing
Cold Brew$5.00
Bagel Sandwich$7.00
scrambled egg and cheese
Drip Coffee
Potato Hash$12.00
One poached egg, roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes, balsamic honey beets, pickled cabbage with sweet + spicy mustard
Latte
8, 12 or 16 oz espersso with creamy milk
747 Douglas Avenue

Nashville TN

Sunday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
