Floral Park restaurants you'll love

Floral Park restaurants
Floral Park's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Indian
Must-try Floral Park restaurants

Tony's Tacos image

 

Tony's Tacos

262 Jericho Turnpike,, Floral Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guac & Chips (4oz/8oz)
handmade fresh guacamole
Chicken Club$5.33
chicken cutlet, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, spicy mayo, shredded cheese
Short Rib Peter Luger®$5.52
shredded beef short rib, mashed potato, peter luger steak sauce
More about Tony's Tacos
The Harrison image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Harrison

86 S Tyson St, Floral Park

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MAC & CHEESE
Mezze rigatoni pasta, The Harrison's signature cheese blend.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.95
house butter pickles, buttermilk herb mayo
General Harry's Cauliflower$10.00
Sesame, soy, honey, vegan mayo glaze, general harry's dipping sauce
More about The Harrison
India Cafe image

 

India Cafe

246-04 Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Soup$6.99
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Naan$1.49
More about India Cafe
