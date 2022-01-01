Floral Park restaurants you'll love
Tony's Tacos
262 Jericho Turnpike,, Floral Park
|Popular items
|Guac & Chips (4oz/8oz)
handmade fresh guacamole
|Chicken Club
|$5.33
chicken cutlet, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, spicy mayo, shredded cheese
|Short Rib Peter Luger®
|$5.52
shredded beef short rib, mashed potato, peter luger steak sauce
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Harrison
86 S Tyson St, Floral Park
|Popular items
|MAC & CHEESE
Mezze rigatoni pasta, The Harrison's signature cheese blend.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$7.95
house butter pickles, buttermilk herb mayo
|General Harry's Cauliflower
|$10.00
Sesame, soy, honey, vegan mayo glaze, general harry's dipping sauce