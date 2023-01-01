Tacos in Floral Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tony's Tacos and Tequila

262 Jericho Turnpike,, Floral Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Alla Scarpetta (birria)$15.50
garlic and oil tortilla toasted with mozzarella, stuffed with premium certified angus beef, quattro formaggi sauce, pomodoro sauce & fresh cilantro served with a side of Tony's Secret Scarpetta Dip
(FAMILY PACK) 12 Taco Combo$54.99
Any 12 Tacos - Choose up to 4 varieties
Shrimp & Short Rib +1 / Fish +1.25
Chicken Peperonata$5.50
mashed potatoes, shredded chicken, caramelized onions, red peppers and sour cream
More about Tony's Tacos and Tequila
The Harrison image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Harrison

86 S Tyson St, Floral Park

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Tacos$18.00
More about The Harrison

