Floramo's
Come in and enjoy!
213 Everett Ave.
Location
213 Everett Ave.
Chelsea MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rita's Catering
For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients
Mais Sabor
Come in and enjoy!
Populus Tapas & Bar
Latin Restaurant, Tapas & Bar with live entertainment, LIVE DJ Everyday and Dancing. Open daily until 1am
Catrachos restaurant
Come in and enjoy!