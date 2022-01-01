Go
Flora's

Welcome to Flora's! We are excited to become a part of the West Newton community. Please visit www.floraswinebar.com or email andrew@floraswinebar.com for more information. We hope to see you soon!
Andrew & Corey

$100 Cheese & Charcuterie Platter (6-8 Appetizer Portions)$100.00
Assortment of sliced cheeses, cured meats with rotating garnishes including fruits, pickles, nuts, crackers & bread. PLEASE LET US KNOW OF ANY DIETARY PREFERENCES OR ALLERGIES.
Sweet Sopressata$11.00
Veggie Taco$5.50
Greek Olives$6.00
Steak Taco$5.50
$50 Cheese & Charcuterie Platter (2-4 Appetizer Portions)$50.00
Assortment of sliced cheeses, cured meats with rotating garnishes including fruits, pickles, nuts, crackers & bread. PLEASE LET US KNOW OF ANY DIETARY PREFERENCES OR ALLERGIES.
Pomegranate Margarita - TWO SERVINGS$24.00
Spicy Sopressata$11.00
Chicken Taco$5.50
Aged Manchego$10.50
1284 Washington St.

West Newton MA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
