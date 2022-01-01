Florence American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Florence
More about Odette
Odette
120 N Court St, Florence
|Popular items
|Bluewater Creek Farm Cheeseburger
|$12.00
caramelized red onion, red pepper-thyme ketchup, hand-cut fries
|Mixed Lettuces
|$7.00
shaved carrot & radish, gorgonzola, almonds, onion-buttermilk vinaigrette
|Thursday Hot Plate 2/3
|$10.91
AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 4:30 & 6PM
Buttermilk-Fried Chicken Breast, Brown Sugar-Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Broccoli, Banana Pudding
More about Esther's Eatery
Esther's Eatery
1416 Huntsville Road, Florence
|Popular items
|Existing Conditions
|$12.25
brown rice, marinated moroccan carrots, green lentil/carrot/celery/red onion, ru's chicken salad, dijon-herb vinaigrette
|Grow A Pair
|$12.25
romaine, shaved brussels sprouts/dijon-herb, israeli couscous/kalamata/pine nut/feta/pickled red onion, turkey meatballs, charred-tomato vinaigrette
|Kids Bowl
|$6.00
Kid's bowls include one side & one protein. For children 12 & under!