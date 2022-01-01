Florence bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Florence

Odette image

 

Odette

120 N Court St, Florence

Avg 4.8 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bluewater Creek Farm Cheeseburger$12.00
caramelized red onion, red pepper-thyme ketchup, hand-cut fries
Mixed Lettuces$7.00
shaved carrot & radish, gorgonzola, almonds, onion-buttermilk vinaigrette
Thursday Hot Plate 2/3$10.91
AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 4:30 & 6PM
Buttermilk-Fried Chicken Breast, Brown Sugar-Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Broccoli, Banana Pudding
More about Odette
306 BBQ image

 

306 BBQ

322 N Court St, Florence

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 306 BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Brass monkey

1816 Darby Drive, Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Brass monkey
