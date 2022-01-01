Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Florence

Go
Florence restaurants
Toast

Florence restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Downtown Florence

105 North Court Street, Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar salad$14.99
More about Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Downtown Florence
Esther's Eatery image

 

Esther's Eatery

1416 Huntsville Road, Florence

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Ru's Chicken Salad Sandwich & Cup of Soup$10.00
Available Monday-Friday 11 AM-4 PM.
Ru's Chicken Salad$6.00
2-hour pre-order preferred for order fullfillment.
Whole Ru's Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Available Monday-Friday 11 AM-4 PM.
More about Esther's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Florence

Chocolate Brownies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Florence to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston