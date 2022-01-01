Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate brownies in
Florence
/
Florence
/
Chocolate Brownies
Florence restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
Odette
120 N Court St, Florence
Avg 4.8
(2019 reviews)
Warm Chocolate Brownie
$9.00
rocky road ice cream, dulce de leche, chantilly cream
More about Odette
Esther's Eatery
1416 Huntsville Road, Florence
Avg 4.5
(3 reviews)
Chocolate-Chocolate Chip Brownie
$3.25
More about Esther's Eatery
