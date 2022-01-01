Cinnamon rolls in Florence

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Florence restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Odette
120 N Court St, Florence
Avg 4.8
(2019 reviews)
Cinnamon Rolls, 6
$12.00
$12 per half dozen
pick up 12/23 11am-2pm
More about Odette
Esther's Eatery
1416 Huntsville Road, Florence
Avg 4.5
(3 reviews)
Half Dozen Cinnamon Rolls
$24.00
More about Esther's Eatery
