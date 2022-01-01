Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Florence

Go
Florence restaurants
Toast

Florence restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Odette image

 

Odette

120 N Court St, Florence

Avg 4.8 (2019 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Rolls, 6$12.00
$12 per half dozen
pick up 12/23 11am-2pm
More about Odette
Esther's Eatery image

 

Esther's Eatery

1416 Huntsville Road, Florence

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Half Dozen Cinnamon Rolls$24.00
More about Esther's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Florence

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Pies

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Florence to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston