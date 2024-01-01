Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Florence

Go
Florence restaurants
Toast

Florence restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Lost Pizza Co - Shoals

201 N. Seminary St., Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.99
Iceberg Lettuce ,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese
More about Lost Pizza Co - Shoals
Main pic

 

Cypress Row - 116 South Pine Street

116 South Pine Street, Florence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.00
Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Green Bell Pepper, Basil. Served with Greek Dressing. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken for $3.50, or Shrimp (6 pcs) for $5.
More about Cypress Row - 116 South Pine Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Florence

Boneless Wings

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Banana Pudding

Map

More near Florence to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston