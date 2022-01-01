Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Florence

Go
Florence restaurants
Toast

Florence restaurants that serve pies

Odette image

 

Odette

120 N Court St, Florence

Avg 4.8 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chess Pie$25.00
Honey-Butternut Pie$25.00
cornmeal crust
Pecan Pie$25.00
More about Odette
Item pic

 

Esther's Eatery

1416 Huntsville Road, Florence

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Turkey DF Shepherds Pie$30.00
Prairie ‘Pumpkin Pie Treat’ Sour Ale$5.25
More about Esther's Eatery

