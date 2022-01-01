Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Florence
/
Florence
/
Pies
Florence restaurants that serve pies
Odette
120 N Court St, Florence
Avg 4.8
(2019 reviews)
Chocolate Chess Pie
$25.00
Honey-Butternut Pie
$25.00
cornmeal crust
Pecan Pie
$25.00
More about Odette
Esther's Eatery
1416 Huntsville Road, Florence
Avg 4.5
(3 reviews)
Large Turkey DF Shepherds Pie
$30.00
Prairie ‘Pumpkin Pie Treat’ Sour Ale
$5.25
More about Esther's Eatery
