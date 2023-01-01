Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Florence

Florence restaurants
Toast

Florence restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence - 8537 U.S. 42

8537 U.S. 42, Florence

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED Chicken Wrap$13.00
Caesar Chicken Wrap - GRILLED$13.00
Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap$13.00
Shredded all white meat chicken breast with mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, celery, dried cranberries, pecans and sliced red onion. Served in a fresh spinach wrap with a hardboiled egg wrapped in bacon
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence - 8537 U.S. 42
Banner pic

 

Tin Cup

7400 Woodspoint Drive, Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, bleu crumbles, shredded cheddar
More about Tin Cup

