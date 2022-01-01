Cookies in Florence

The Original Blend. It’s the Blend that started it all, complete with whole grain oats, cinnamon, and sun-dried raisins.

*Try it with an added Banana*

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie is also packed with:

- Clean protein

- 13 organic vegetables (full serving)

- 17 essential vitamins and minerals

- Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid)

- Oat powder (for complex carbs)

- Sweetened with organic stevia

The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

24 oz / 291 cal / 8 sugar / 27 protein

16 oz / 177 cal / 6 sugar / 15 protein

