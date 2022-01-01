Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Florence

Florence restaurants
Florence restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Better Blend Nutrition

8181 Mall Road, Florence

Avg 4.7 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
The Original Blend. It’s the Blend that started it all, complete with whole grain oats, cinnamon, and sun-dried raisins.
*Try it with an added Banana*
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie is also packed with:
- Clean protein
- 13 organic vegetables (full serving)
- 17 essential vitamins and minerals
- Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid)
- Oat powder (for complex carbs)
- Sweetened with organic stevia
The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
24 oz / 291 cal / 8 sugar / 27 protein
16 oz / 177 cal / 6 sugar / 15 protein
More about Better Blend Nutrition
Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill image

 

Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill

8660 Bankers, Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie$5.00
More about Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill

