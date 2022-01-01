Cookies in Florence
Better Blend Nutrition
8181 Mall Road, Florence
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
The Original Blend. It’s the Blend that started it all, complete with whole grain oats, cinnamon, and sun-dried raisins.
*Try it with an added Banana*
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie is also packed with:
- Clean protein
- 13 organic vegetables (full serving)
- 17 essential vitamins and minerals
- Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid)
- Oat powder (for complex carbs)
- Sweetened with organic stevia
The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
24 oz / 291 cal / 8 sugar / 27 protein
16 oz / 177 cal / 6 sugar / 15 protein
