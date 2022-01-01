Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Florence restaurants you'll love

Go
Florence restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Florence

Florence's top cuisines

American
American
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Florence restaurants

Mo's Seafood & Chowder image

 

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

1436 Bay Street, Florence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Style Chowder$22.95
48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
Slumgullion Cannonball as Entree$14.95
Our sourdough bread bowl filled with Mo's Clam Chowder and topped with bay shrimp
*Bowl$7.95
12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tearoom image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tearoom

195 Nopal St, Florence

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Fast Pay
Popular items
Yorkshire Gold$0.23
The crème de la crème of black leaf teas!
Danish$4.50
More about Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tearoom
Bay Street Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Bay Street Grille

1341 Bay Street Unit E, Florence

Avg 3.8 (486 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Bay Street Grille
Map

More near Florence to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston