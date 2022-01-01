Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Florence
/
Florence
/
Chicken Tenders
Florence restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Dash-N-Dogz
200 E Darlington St, Florence
No reviews yet
Chicken Strips Combo
$9.00
FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS
More about Dash-N-Dogz
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Victors
126 W Evans St, Florence
Avg 4.4
(686 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Fingers
$10.00
Hand Battered with Fries and choice of Honey Mustard or BBQ sauce.
More about Victors
