Philly cheesesteaks in Florence

Florence restaurants
Florence restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill - 163 west evans street

163 west evans street, florence

Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$9.00
Tender bites of sirloin, sauteéd peppers and onions, and melted provolone cheese are all cooked up in one skillet and loaded on toasted hoagie roll
Dash-N-Dogz

200 E Darlington St, Florence

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$12.50
BEEF SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A HOAGIE ROLL
Salmon Philly Cheesesteak Friez$19.50
SALMON SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ
Philly Cheesesteak Friez$15.50
BEEF SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ
