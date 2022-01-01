Philly cheesesteaks in Florence
Florence restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill - 163 west evans street
The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill - 163 west evans street
163 west evans street, florence
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.00
Tender bites of sirloin, sauteéd peppers and onions, and melted provolone cheese are all cooked up in one skillet and loaded on toasted hoagie roll
More about Dash-N-Dogz
Dash-N-Dogz
200 E Darlington St, Florence
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.50
BEEF SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A HOAGIE ROLL
|Salmon Philly Cheesesteak Friez
|$19.50
SALMON SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ
|Philly Cheesesteak Friez
|$15.50
BEEF SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ