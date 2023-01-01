Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Florence
/
Florence
/
Shrimp Basket
Florence restaurants that serve shrimp basket
135 Seafood • Bar • Grill
135 N Dargan Street, Florence
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$10.00
More about 135 Seafood • Bar • Grill
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Victors
126 W Evans St, Florence
Avg 4.4
(686 reviews)
Shrimp Basket
$16.00
More about Victors
Browse other tasty dishes in Florence
Philly Cheesesteaks
French Fries
Chicken Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Salmon
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Bisque
More near Florence to explore
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Conway
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(446 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(641 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston