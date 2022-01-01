Go
Flores

301 Corte Madera Town Center

Popular Items

CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO$10.00
braised & shredded chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo
CHURROS$9.00
house-made fritters, caramel dipping sauce
POLLO ADOBADO BOWL$14.00
marinated grilled chicken with rice, beans, avocado, queso fresco, greens and pico de gallo
CARNITAS BOWL$13.00
slow-roasted citrus pork with rice, beans, avocado, queso fresco, greens and pico de gallo
TOTOPOS$3.00
chips and molcajete salsa
2 TACOS$11.00
3 TACOS$15.00
ENSALADA VERDE$13.00
gem lettuce, avocado, jicama, cucumber, radish, lime-jalapeno dressing
GUACAMOLE$12.00
tomato, red onion, cilantro, cotija, tortilla chips
Location

301 Corte Madera Town Center

Corte Madera CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
