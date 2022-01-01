Go
Flores Mexican Restaurant

Due to our store being short staff, we are no longer able to provide Curbside service. We apologize for the inconvenience.

2440 E Hwy 290 • $$

Avg 3.9 (1312 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajita Taco$3.99
Lg Queso$6.59
Side flour tort$1.00
Quesadillas$8.99
Chimichangas$12.99
Sm Queso$5.59
3 Enchiladas$10.99
Beef Taco$3.59
Lg Queso Completo$7.59
Mexican Power Bowl$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2440 E Hwy 290

Dripping Springs TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

