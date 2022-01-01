Go
Toast

Flores Mexican Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side flour tort$1.00
Florita Tg$18.00
Crispy Taco Plate$9.59
Quesadillas$8.99
Chimichangas$12.99
Fajita Taco$3.99
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas$10.99
Sm Chile con Queso$5.59
Lg Queso Completo$7.59
Lg Chile con Queso$6.59
See full menu

Location

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318

Lakeway TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sundancer Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The League Kitchen and Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

No reviews yet

Serving Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.
Specialized in Western European & Mediterranean Cuisines.
Large Open Patio for Alfresco Dining.
Featuring a Full Coffee Shop, Tea House, Pastries, Smoothies & Gelato.
Offering Free WIFI & Multiple Power Outlets...
Come in and enjoy!

The Gramercy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston