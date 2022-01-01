Go
  • Flores Mexican Restaurant

Flores Mexican Restaurant

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4625 W William Cannon Dr • $$

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadillas$8.99
Lg Chile con Queso$6.59
Side flour tort$1.00
Three Enchiladas$10.99
Sm Chile con Queso$5.59
Side rice$1.99
Mexican Power Bowl$11.99
Taco Salad$8.99
Crispy Taco Plate$9.59
Side Lg chips and salsa$3.29
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4625 W William Cannon Dr

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
