Vegan
Floret
Open today 4:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
2901 E. Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
2901 E. Madison Street, Seattle WA 98112
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Flora
Come in and enjoy!
Surrell
Modern Pacific Northwest Cuisine and Washington Wine Bar by Chef Aaron Tekulve.
The Harvest Vine
Basque Cuisine, Spanish Wines & Spanish Groceries
Love Plus Flour
Come in and enjoy!