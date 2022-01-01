Go
Floret image
Vegan

Floret

Open today 4:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2901 E. Madison Street

Seattle, WA 98112

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

2901 E. Madison Street, Seattle WA 98112

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Flora

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Surrell

No reviews yet

Modern Pacific Northwest Cuisine and Washington Wine Bar by Chef Aaron Tekulve.

The Harvest Vine

No reviews yet

Basque Cuisine, Spanish Wines & Spanish Groceries

Love Plus Flour

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Floret

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston