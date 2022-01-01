Go
Alluva at Park Grove

Come in and enjoy!

2821 South Bayshore Drive

Popular Items

Alluva Guacamole$20.00
Fresh Avocado Guacamole and Homestead Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips & Garden Veggie Crudite
Pesto Chicken Ciabatta$20.00
Sliced Prosciutto, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato- on Grilled Herb Ciabatta
Served with French Fries
Chicken Breast Tenders & Fries$16.00
House-made all breast tenders & French Fries
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$21.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Homestead Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Red Onion, Garbanzo, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Park Grove Tasting and Pairing Experience$210.00
Join the Park Grove Social Committee and Alluva April 7th for this special event. Details in the Gazette.
Tax and Tip included.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$16.00
Choose Grilled Chicken or Tiger Shrimp
Warm Pita Flatbread Wrap with Grilled cucumber, carrot, sprouts, gem lettuce, and tzatziki- tossed in ladolemon vinaigrette- served with French Fries
Pomegranate And Almond Salad$24.00
Mixed Local Greens, Shaved Carrots, Fresh Mint, Candied Almond, Kumquat, Ladolemono Vinaigrette
Beef Hot Dog$12.00
All-Beef Kosher Hot Dog- Ballpark Bunn, Ketchup, Mustard, Relish- Served with Fries
Grilled Salmon Ceaser Salad$28.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon - Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Crostini Croutons - Tossed in House Caesar Dressing
Ahi Tuna Taco$22.00
Seared Aji Tuna, Jicama Carrot Pickle, Guajillo Aioli, Grilled Flour Tortillas & Sprouts
Location

2821 South Bayshore Drive

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
