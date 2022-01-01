Go
Consumer pic

Florida Pizza Stop

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8721 SE 58th Ave #5

Ocala, FL 34480

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

8721 SE 58th Ave #5, Ocala FL 34480

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Flying Boat Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
9672 Se 58th Ave Belleview, FL 34420
View restaurantnext
Woody's
orange starNo Reviews
9360 South US Highway 441 Ocala, FL 34480
View restaurantnext
Todd and Shelly's Farm Fresh Produce Market
orange star4.5 • 29
5625 SE Abshier Blvd Belleview, FL 34420
View restaurantnext
Tavern Berrocal
orange starNo Reviews
2515 Northeast 3rd Street Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Florida Pizza Stop

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston