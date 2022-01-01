Go
Floridian Social Club

Open today 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

687 Central Ave

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

TABLE$25.00
For 1 Table Reservation at the Floridian Social Club. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
All hours

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am

687 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg FL 33701

Nearby restaurants

DalMoros - St. Petersburg

No reviews yet

Originating in Venice, Italy, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go, is the first fast casual concept bringing high-quality Italian food to the masses without the need to sit down at a formal restaurant. DalMoros St. Petersburg is the franchise's first location in the United States having opened in downtown St. Petersburg on May 27th, 2021. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go serves the finest quality traditional fresh pasta and homemade sauces, quickly! All freshly made pasta dishes are served in convenient to-go style packaging that can be enjoyed anywhere and is ready within minutes.

The Mandarin Hide

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Casual, comfortable ambiance. Fresh oysters from all corners of the US, and Canada. Full menu of seafood and American options. Enjoy a cocktail and experience the hospitality that we are known for.

Five Bucks Drinkery

No reviews yet

Slinging Drinks, Pushing Beer and Serving up Great Food to "Fringe Folks" with BAD intentions since 2010!
Welcome to the BURG!

