Floridian Social Club
Open today 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
687 Central Ave
Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
687 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg FL 33701
Nearby restaurants
DalMoros - St. Petersburg
Originating in Venice, Italy, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go, is the first fast casual concept bringing high-quality Italian food to the masses without the need to sit down at a formal restaurant. DalMoros St. Petersburg is the franchise's first location in the United States having opened in downtown St. Petersburg on May 27th, 2021. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go serves the finest quality traditional fresh pasta and homemade sauces, quickly! All freshly made pasta dishes are served in convenient to-go style packaging that can be enjoyed anywhere and is ready within minutes.
The Mandarin Hide
Come in and enjoy!
The Oyster Bar
Casual, comfortable ambiance. Fresh oysters from all corners of the US, and Canada. Full menu of seafood and American options. Enjoy a cocktail and experience the hospitality that we are known for.
Five Bucks Drinkery
Slinging Drinks, Pushing Beer and Serving up Great Food to "Fringe Folks" with BAD intentions since 2010!
Welcome to the BURG!