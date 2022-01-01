Go
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

590 N. Alma School Rd #35 • $

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)

Small Chef Salad$7.49
Steak Sandwich$10.79
Sliced ribeye, sauteed green peppers and onions, and mozzarella, oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
Tiramisu$4.29
18" Carnivore Pizza$23.69
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and gournd beef
18" Veggie Supreme$23.69
Tomatoe, black olive, green pepper, onion, mushroom, mozzarella served with mariana sauce
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.79
Breaded chicken, marinara, and mozzarella, oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
Side Pasta Salad$2.89
Tri- colored rotini pasta, with chopped onion, green pepper, and tomato. Tossed in an Italian dressing.
$2 Dessert$2.00
18" Special Pizza$23.59
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper.
18" Deluxe Pizza$25.49
Pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive.
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

590 N. Alma School Rd #35

Chandler AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
