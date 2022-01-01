Go
Flori's image

Flori's

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

2360 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94109

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

House Mole$18.00
Our traditional sauce made from chili peppers and served over shrimp or chicken and a side of Spanish rice or 2 choices
Guacamole$3.00
Pollo Encebollado$21.00
Spicy shredded chicken cooked in grilled onions and served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$14.00
Creamy and light dip, tortilla chips and 5 different Salsas.
Pupusa Plate$16.00
Citrus Cabbage$6.00
Spanish Rice$7.00
Burrito$15.00
Beef or vegetarian style. Rice, beans, pico-de-gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole (3) wrapped in a flour tortilla
Tostada$12.00
Taco Plate$12.00
See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

2360 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco CA 94109

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Berber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harris' Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kennedy's Indian Curry House

No reviews yet

India Curry House offers delicious dining and takeout to San Francisco, CA.
India Curry House is a cornerstone in the San Francisco community and has been recognized for its outstanding Indian cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.
Our Indian restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

The New Spot On Polk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Flori's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston