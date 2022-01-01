Florissant restaurants you'll love

Florissant restaurants
Toast
  • Florissant

Florissant's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Florissant restaurants

New York Grill (3) image

 

New York Grill (2)

540 N Hwy 67, Florrisant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$3.99
Gyro Sandwich$8.99
Whole Wings family size$0.99
More about New York Grill (2)
The Rice House #2 image

 

The Rice House #2

2725 N HWY 67, Florrissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Rangoon (5)$5.69
Crab Rangoon (10)$10.39
Chicken Fried Rice (Half)$5.59
More about The Rice House #2
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill

1792 N. New Florissant Rd., Florissant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Show-Me's Chicken, Shrimp Crab Gumbo$3.75
Our homemade gumbo served over rice
Beef Philly Cheese Steak$11.00
Shaved beef, swiss cheese, grilled peppers, and grilled onions
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
A burger topped with bacon and cheese served with lettuce, pickle, and onion
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
New York Grill (4) image

 

New York Grill (4)

3805 Vaile Avenue, florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro Sandwich$8.99
Whole Wings$0.99
Loaded Potato (1 Meat)$0.99
More about New York Grill (4)
Banner pic

 

New York Grill (1)

41 Flower Valley S.C., Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Toast Ravioli$3.99
Whole Wings$0.99
Chicken Nuggets$0.99
More about New York Grill (1)
Mann Meats image

 

Mann Meats

300 SAINT FERDINAND, FLORISSANT

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 pound portions ( BRISKET ) (vacuum sealed) no limit, per lb.$19.99
Brisket Sandwich (Beef)$8.49
Mann Burger$4.49
More about Mann Meats
The Rice House #1 image

 

The Rice House #1

8438 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wings (6)$7.59
Crab Rangoon (5)$5.69
Ham Fried Rice (Whole)$10.19
More about The Rice House #1
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - Florissant

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mattingly's - Florissant
BG pic

 

Henke's Tavern

901 N. Lafayette, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Henke's Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

DD Mau Vietnamese #2

11982 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about DD Mau Vietnamese #2
Restaurant banner

 

Bus Loop Lindburg

2632 N Hwy 67, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bus Loop Lindburg

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Florissant

Rangoon

Steak Sandwiches

Crab Rangoon

Fried Rice

Egg Rolls

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Rice

