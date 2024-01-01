Caesar salad in Florissant
Florissant restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Mann Meats
Mann Meats
300 SAINT FERDINAND, FLORISSANT
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Chopped Romain blend lettuce tossed in a Caesar dressing paired with freshly shaved Parmesan cheese, complemented with fresh made Helfer's bakery Croutons. Add 2 Grilled chopped Chicken Tenders or a sliced grilled Chicken Breast if you'd like.
More about Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd
Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Caesar Salad w/Entree
|$2.99
|Half Crispy Caesar Salad
|$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.