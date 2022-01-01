Cheese fries in Florissant
New York Grill (4)
3805 Vaile Avenue, florissant
|Cheese Fries
|$3.59
More about Mattingly's - Florissant
Mattingly's - Florissant
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Our steak fries topped with melted American and cheddar cheeses.
|Cheese Fries - Bacon & Ranch
|$5.99
Cheese fries topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch.
|Cheese Fries - Chili & Cheese
|$6.99
Topped with our house made chili and more cheese.