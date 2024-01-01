Chef salad in Florissant
Florissant restaurants that serve chef salad
Mann Meats
300 SAINT FERDINAND, FLORISSANT
|Chef Salad
|$6.99
Chopped Romaine lettuce served with a hard boiled egg, sliced red onions, grape tomatoes, then a cheese and dressing of your choice. Additional choice to top it off with a variety of our smoked meats, all served in 1/4 portions.
Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
Iceberg lettuce piled high with turkey, ham, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, egg, croutons, and pepperoncinis.