Chef salad in Florissant

Florissant restaurants
Florissant restaurants that serve chef salad

Mann Meats image

 

Mann Meats

300 SAINT FERDINAND, FLORISSANT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$6.99
Chopped Romaine lettuce served with a hard boiled egg, sliced red onions, grape tomatoes, then a cheese and dressing of your choice. Additional choice to top it off with a variety of our smoked meats, all served in 1/4 portions.
More about Mann Meats
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce piled high with turkey, ham, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, egg, croutons, and pepperoncinis.
More about Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

