Chicken parmesan in Florissant

Florissant restaurants
Florissant restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Pirrone's Pizzeria-Florissant image

 

Pirrone's Pizzeria - Florissant

1775 Washington Street, Florissant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$14.95
Two 6 oz. skinless boneless breasts served your way and then smothered in our tomato sauce, provel cheese and topped with a sprinkle of Romano cheese. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.50
More about Pirrone's Pizzeria - Florissant
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on cheese garlic bread.
More about Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

