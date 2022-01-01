Chicken parmesan in Florissant
Pirrone's Pizzeria - Florissant
1775 Washington Street, Florissant
|Chicken Parmesan
|$14.95
Two 6 oz. skinless boneless breasts served your way and then smothered in our tomato sauce, provel cheese and topped with a sprinkle of Romano cheese. Served with a small salad made with iceberg and choice of dressing with choice of side. Peanut oil used for frying.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.50