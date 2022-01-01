Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Florissant

Go
Florissant restaurants
Toast

Florissant restaurants that serve chicken salad

New York Grill (3) image

 

New York Grill (2)

540 N Hwy 67, Florrisant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
More about New York Grill (2)
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill

1792 N. New Florissant Rd., Florissant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.00
Includes cucumber, tomato, onion, cheese, and croutons! Chicken served the way you like it- grilled, fried, or blackened
Sanibel Chicken Salad$11.00
Includes cucumber, onions, tomatoes, cheese and croutons. Get the chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce!
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
New York Grill (4) image

 

New York Grill (4)

3805 Vaile Avenue, florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about New York Grill (4)
Banner pic

 

New York Grill (1)

41 Flower Valley S.C., Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about New York Grill (1)
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - Florissant

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$10.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Half Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$6.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
More about Mattingly's - Florissant

Browse other tasty dishes in Florissant

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Shrimp Rolls

Beef Fried Rice

Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Jalapeno Poppers

Map

More near Florissant to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston