Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Florissant

Go
Florissant restaurants
Toast

Florissant restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Kingston10

1159 N Highway 67, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Wrap$6.99
Jerk Chicken Wrap$7.99
More about Kingston10
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and provel cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch. Try it buffalo style.
Cajun Chicken Wrap$9.99
Blackened grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, green peppers, and salsa then wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
More about Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Florissant

Greek Salad

Cheese Fries

Chicken Salad

Gyro Sandwiches

Ravioli

Gyro Salad

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Beef Noodles

Map

More near Florissant to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston