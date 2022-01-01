Chicken wraps in Florissant
Florissant restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Kingston10
Kingston10
1159 N Highway 67, Florissant
|Jerk Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
|Jerk Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
More about Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd
Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and provel cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch. Try it buffalo style.
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Blackened grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, green peppers, and salsa then wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.