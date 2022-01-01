Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Florissant

Florissant restaurants
Florissant restaurants that serve chili

The Rice House #1 image

 

The Rice House #1

8438 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chili Oil Cup$1.39
More about The Rice House #1
Item pic

 

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights

11982 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
XTR Sweet Chili$0.50
Thai Chili Pepper Wings$12.00
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill

1792 N. New Florissant Rd., Florissant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show-Me's Beefy Chili$3.75
Our homemade chili loaded with beef and bacon
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - Florissant

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup of Chili$2.50
Chili$3.99
Topped with cheddar cheese and onion.
Cheese Fries - Chili & Cheese$6.99
Topped with our house made chili and more cheese.
More about Mattingly's - Florissant

