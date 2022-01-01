Chili in Florissant
Florissant restaurants that serve chili
More about The Rice House #1
The Rice House #1
8438 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Hot Chili Oil Cup
|$1.39
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights
11982 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights
|XTR Sweet Chili
|$0.50
|Thai Chili Pepper Wings
|$12.00
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
1792 N. New Florissant Rd., Florissant
|Show-Me's Beefy Chili
|$3.75
Our homemade chili loaded with beef and bacon