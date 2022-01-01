Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Florissant

Go
Florissant restaurants
Toast

Florissant restaurants that serve coleslaw

New York Grill (4) image

 

New York Grill (4) - 3805 Vaile Avenue

3805 Vaile Avenue, florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$0.99
More about New York Grill (4) - 3805 Vaile Avenue
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.49
More about Mattingly's - Florissant - 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Florissant

Chicken Salad

Wontons

Shrimp Fried Rice

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Shrimp Rolls

Chicken Kebabs

Map

More near Florissant to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (355 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston