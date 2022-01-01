Fried chicken salad in Florissant
Florissant restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
New York Grill (1)
41 Flower Valley S.C., Florissant
|NY Fried chicken salad
|$9.99
Mattingly's - Florissant
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Half Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Buff Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
