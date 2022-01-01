Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Florissant

Florissant restaurants
Florissant restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

New York Grill (1)

41 Flower Valley S.C., Florissant

NY Fried chicken salad$9.99
Mattingly's - Florissant

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

Half Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$6.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Buff Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
