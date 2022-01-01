Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp lo mein in
Florissant
/
Florissant
/
Shrimp Lo Mein
Florissant restaurants that serve shrimp lo mein
The Rice House #1
8438 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
No reviews yet
Shrimp Lo Mein
$12.19
More about The Rice House #1
The Rice House #2
2725 N HWY 67, Florrissant
No reviews yet
Shrimp Lo Mein
$12.19
More about The Rice House #2
Browse other tasty dishes in Florissant
Boneless Wings
Pudding
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Gyro Salad
Cheese Fries
Chicken Nuggets
Jalapeno Poppers
More near Florissant to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Chesterfield
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Ballwin
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston