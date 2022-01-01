Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Florissant

Florissant restaurants
Florissant restaurants that serve tacos

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights

11982 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights

Tacos$10.00
Flaky roti tortilla filled with your choice of protein and garnished with red cabbage, pickled medley, cilantro and jalapeño. Served with your choice of sauce.
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill

1792 N. New Florissant Rd., Florissant

Kid's Mini Tacos$5.00
Mini Tacos$8.00
Mini chicken tacos served with salsa and sour cream
Mattingly's - Florissant

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

Chicken Taco Salad$10.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Taco Meat Quesadilla$9.99
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Taco Salad$8.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
