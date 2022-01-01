Tacos in Florissant
Florissant restaurants that serve tacos
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights
11982 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights
|Tacos
|$10.00
Flaky roti tortilla filled with your choice of protein and garnished with red cabbage, pickled medley, cilantro and jalapeño. Served with your choice of sauce.
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
1792 N. New Florissant Rd., Florissant
|Kid's Mini Tacos
|$5.00
|Mini Tacos
|$8.00
Mini chicken tacos served with salsa and sour cream
More about Mattingly's - Florissant
Mattingly's - Florissant
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
|Taco Meat Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.