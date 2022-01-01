Go
Flour Bakery + Cafe - eCommerce Sales

1 Design Center Place Suite 17-130E

Popular Items

gingerbread muffin with coffee glaze$4.00
tender, spicy gingerbread is topped with coffee glaze and a thin slice of candied ginger
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
chips$1.00
avocado toast$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
iced coffee$3.25
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
smoked turkey sandwich$10.50
cherry + cranberry chutney, sage mayo, aged cheddar, mixed greens, multigrain (w/o nuts)
ginger molasses cookie$3.00
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
go green, no utensils!
add this item to your cart to let us know you do not need utensils included with your order
grilled cauliflower melt$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
raspberry seltzer$3.00

Location

1 Design Center Place Suite 17-130E

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

